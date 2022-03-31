Chicago will be wary of FC Dallas’ free-scoring potential when they come to visit Illinois this weekend, says coach Ezra Hendrickson, ahead of what is shaping up as one of the early games of the new MLS season.

The Fire welcome their Texan rivals to Soldier Field, with both sides looking to maintain their bright starts to the 2022 campaign when they face off on Saturday.

Chicago have gone unbeaten in four so far, while Dallas have just one loss to their name – but the latter’s 4-1 rout of Portland has showcased their danger already this term, something Hendrickson will not take lightly.

“They’re a very good team,” he warned. “I think the results they have gotten have shown that. That last game, getting four goals against Portland, just reiterates how potent they can be on the attack. “They are a very fluid, flowing team. But you know, we focus on what we have to do and how they are going to combat against us.

“We are very aware of what they have going forward, how they like to defend, the type of players that they have, but our focus is really on us and what we have to do in order to be successful.”

Elsewhere, Dallas boss Nico Estevez suggested that a first result of the season on the road would come if his side could maintain their momentum, stating: “We have to keep playing the same way we have been and keep improving every week.

“We know we did good things against Portland but there are other things we needed to improve. We’ve used these two weeks to improve in certain areas that the team needed.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chicago Fire – Gaga Slonina

With four games in the can and just the one goal conceded, it is the Fire’s shotstopper who has helped form the bedrock of their bright start to the new campaign. He’s enjoyed an impressive 90 per cent save rate to date too, higher than any goalkeeper with three or more MLS games played so far this term.

FC Dallas – Matt Hedges

The defender has been a key figure propping up the rear for the Texan outfit this term, particularly when it comes to cutting off countermoves from opposition. He has made a club-leading 12 interceptions this term, with only three other players – Portland duo Zach McGraw and Claudio Bravo, and San Jose’s Francisco Calvo – having picked off more.

KEY OPTA FACTS

The Fire have won six of their last eight matches against FC Dallas, including the last five in a row at home. Chicago could tie its longest home winning streak against any opponent (including playoffs) in club history (6 vs. Colorado from 2000-04 and Columbus from 2000-02).

With eight points from four games (W2 D2), the Fire are off to the third-best start in team history (10 in 2007, 9 in 1999). Chicago has gone unbeaten in its first five games of a season only once before, avoiding defeat in its first 11 games in 2009.

FC Dallas has won back-to-back games for the first time since late July, after victories over Nashville and Portland. Dallas recorded just three wins in the 20 games between the two two-match winning streaks (D8 L9).

The second of Chicago’s three goals against Kansas City on March 19 came from the penalty spot. It was the first penalty awarded to the Fire since October 2020, ending a 44-match run without being awarded a penalty, the longest streak in MLS since Chivas USA went 54 games in a row without one in 2010-12.

Jesús Ferreira scored a hat trick plus added an assist in FC Dallas’ win over Portland on March 19. Ferreira became the first FC Dallas player to contribute to four goals in an MLS match since Jeff Cunningham (2 goals, 2 assists) in September 2009.