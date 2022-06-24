Josh Wolff acknowledged the crucial upcoming period for Austin FC in MLS, but insists all eyes are on defeating FC Dallas in the next Texas Derby.

Wolff’s side ended a tough spell of form with a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal, despite falling down to 10 men in the first half. That leaves Austin third in the Western Conference, three points behind leaders Los Angeles FC, and Wolff implored his side to follow up road victory with another win.

“We’re back home after a good emotional win on the road, but more importantly we’re going against a direct rival and a direct opponent in our conference who’s a very good team,” Wolff said. “We’ve got to put a lot into this. Our next five or six games are important, but this next game right now is hands down the most important and grabs all of our focus.”

Midfielder Diego Fagundez said Austin is a different team than the one that lost three time to Dallas during its 2021 expansion season, but concurs that the stakes will be high Saturday night.

“I think everybody needs to be ready and know as soon as you step on the field it’s going to be a battle, and the bigger team is going to win,” he said.

Dallas is just a point behind Austin despite falling to a 2-0 defeat against the Vancouver Whitecaps last time out, but much of coach Nico Estevez’s focus was on the early struggles of Alan Velasco.

“I think it’s a process,” Estevez said. “So, when you play against teams like Vancouver where (there) are no spaces, it’s so difficult to get into good situations. When they leave the zone, they get the ball in areas where they can’t have an impact on the game. That’s what we’re seeing a bit with Alan.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Austin FC – Maximiliano Urruti

Urruti scored the only goal of the game in the win over Montreal, his fifth goal of the season.

FC Dallas – Jesus Ferreira

Ferreira has been in incredible form in MLS, leading his team with nine goals and four assists in just 15 league appearances.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– FC Dallas won all three meetings against Austin in its new Texas rival’s inaugural MLS season, outscoring its opponent 9-4 in those games. The three-game sweep marked the first time Dallas has won three matches against a team in a single season since 2016 (Seattle, Portland, including playoffs).

– Austin FC’s 1-0 win in Montreal on Saturday was its second win in its last six MLS matches (D1 L3) and ended a run of six straight matches without a clean sheet. Austin has never kept clean sheets in consecutive MLS matches.

– FC Dallas has won two of its last three away matches (L1), including a 3-1 win in Orlando in its last road game in late May. Dallas hasn’t won consecutive MLS road games since May 2018 with wins at Toronto and the Galaxy.

– Austin FC’s 1-0 win over Montreal came with only 10 men as Dani Pereira was sent off with the scores level in the 44th minute. Austin had lost its previous five matches in which it had a player sent off in its MLS history, despite trailing in only two of them when they received the red card.

– Ferreira scored four goals in three games against Austin FC last season, finding the net at least once in all three games. The last FC Dallas player to score in four straight matches against a single opponent was Michel against Seattle in 2013-14.