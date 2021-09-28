FC Cincinnati-Toronto FC Preview

FC Cincinnati are in the hunt for a new coach as well as a new general manager after Jaap Stam was relieved of his duties ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Toronto FC.

Cincinnati are on a run of just one win in 16 MLS games, and they sit second-to-bottom in the Eastern Conference.

The team parted ways with general manager Gerard Nijkamp in August, and announced on Monday that Stam – who took over in 2020 – had been dismissed.

“During our nearly two-month process to identify the next general manager for FC Cincinnati, it was apparent that a head coach change was necessary. Therefore, after a great deal of deliberation, the club has made the decision to now move to the future with Jaap no longer serving as head coach.” Cincinnati president Jeff Berding said.

“We believe a change in leadership is in the best interest of the club at this time, and a new general manager will lead the search for a new head coach.

“We are an ambitious club and we remain focused on achieving our goals, the first of which is making Cincinnati a championship city. We thank Jaap for everything he has done for Cincinnati during his time here, and we wish him the best as he can now head home to be with his family.”

Wednesday’s match between Toronto and Cincinnati sees the bottom two sides in the East face off, though the hosts come into it on the back of a hard-earned draw against the Colorado Rapids.

“I liked many things,” said Javier Perez after the game. “The energy, the intensity. A clean sheet here is very important for us. I liked how we organized defensively, how we can interact with each other, but we had some chances as well. By the end, the game could go either way and the 0-0 is the fair result.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Toronto FC – Jonathan Osorio

Jonathan Osorio crated a team-leading three chances against Colorado, while he registered an impressive 93.2 per cent passing accuracy overall from his central midfield berth.

FC Cincinnati – Brenner

Young Brazilian forward Brenner has been Cincinnati’s standout performer this year and leads the team with seven goals. They may need him to be the difference-maker against Toronto.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Cincinnati has won both matches against Toronto this season after the Reds won the first three meetings between the sides. The only team FC Cincinnati has defeated three times in its MLS history is another Canadian side, CF Montreal (W3 D1 L1).

– Toronto is unbeaten in consecutive matches after a scoreless draw at Colorado on Saturday (W1 D1). The draw ended a run of 21 matches without a clean sheet for Toronto, the longest run in club history.

– Cincinnati lost its third straight match on Saturday, losing, 4-2, at D.C. United. It was the 14th time Cincinnati has allowed four or more goals since joining MLS in 2019, three more than any other team in that span.

– Toronto held Colorado to just one shot on target in its scoreless draw on Saturday, the fewest the Reds have faced in a match this season. Toronto has allowed 5.4 shots on target per match this season, third-most in MLS.

– Luciano Acosta scored his fifth goal of the season on Saturday to go along with eight assists. Acosta’s 13 goal contributions this season are the most by any FC Cincinnati player in a single MLS season.