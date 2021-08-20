FC Cincinnati-Revolution Preview

FC Cincinnati head coach Jaap Stam has admitted he is tired of drawing matches after playing out another stalemate ahead of Saturday’s showdown with the New England Revolution.

The Orange and Blue are winless in nine straight matches and have drawn seven of those, including three scoreless ties in their last four outings.

Stam’s side was frustrated throughout by CF Montreal in midweek, having a goal ruled out for offside and twice hitting the crossbar against its 10-man opponents.

With his side only being kept off the bottom of the Eastern Conference table by Toronto FC, Stam understands the frustration of supporters to end Cincinnati’s two-month winless run.

“There’s disappointment because we have played well a lot of times and created more than the opposition,” he said. “Of course, it gets tired if you don’t score and you don’t win that game. Last season we lost a lot of games. Now, we draw a lot of games.

“You can’t expect every opportunity that you get the ball will go in. It’s a pity when you don’t score and that the ball is not going to go in, and then you don’t win.”

New England has had no trouble seeing off opponents, with its 14 wins at least three more than any other side in MLS this season.

The Revs are atop the Supporters’ Shield standings after stretching their unbeaten run to eight games with a 3-2 win against D.C. United on Wednesday.

Bruce Arena’s decision to make a triple substitution at halftime was a big talking point, only highlighting the strength in depth available to the Revs’ head coach.

“Everybody really wants to play, so when you get your chances, everybody’s trying to prove their worth,” said Emmanuel Boateng, one of those introduced at the midway point. “You work hard, the guys that are on the field get their chances, and if you look at our games, too, we’ve been rotating a lot. That’s not because Bruce just wants to rest guys. He knows that there are other guys that are on the bench who are doing well in training and deserve the opportunity.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New England Revolution – Tajon Buchanan

Buchanan was another of those brought off the bench at halftime with the Revs a goal down to D.C. United, and made an instant impact with a stunning volley. That was the Canada international’s fifth goal of the season, following four days on from his strike against Toronto FC – the first time he has netted in successive MLS matches.

FC Cincinnati – Brenner

There is no doubt that a lack of goals is hampering Stam’s side this season, with Austin FC (14) the only team to have scored fewer than Cincinnati’s 18. The Orange and Blue had 17 shots against Montreal, but only three of those were on target. While Brenner did at least manage to test the opposition keeper, he has scored in just one of his six games.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– New England has won its last two games against FC Cincinnati, both in Cincinnati, including a 1-0 victory on May 29. The only meeting between the teams in Foxborough, however, was a 2-0 win for FC Cincinnati in March 2019, the first away win in club history.

– The Revs have won seven of their last eight games (D1), including the last three in a row. The Revolution are now on 46 points after 21 games, tied for the most at this stage of a season in MLS history with Los Angeles FC in 2019 and the LA Galaxy in 1998.

– FC Cincinnati is winless in nine straight matches, equaling a club record set twice before. Seven of those have been draws, including the last four in a row.

– New England’s three goals against D.C. United on Wednesday took its total to an MLS-high 40 for the season. The Revs have scored multiple goals 13 times this season, the most in MLS.

– Cincinnati’s scoreless draw with Montreal was the fourth time in the last five matches in which it has failed to score. Cincinnati has been shut out 34 times since it joined MLS in 2019, six more times than any other MLS club in that span.