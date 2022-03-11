Pat Noonan’s first senior coaching role has not so far gone to plan, but the FC Cincinnati coach has seen enough to be encouraged by ahead of the trip to Orlando City.

Two games into the 2022 MLS season – Noonan’s first as a head coach – Cincinnati have zero points and zero goals, conceding six at the other end.

Yet last week’s 1-0 defeat to DC United, following a 98th-minute penalty winner, stood in stark contrast to the season-opening 5-0 reverse at the hands of Austin.

Noonan certainly felt the performance against DC provided positives, even if he knows results must follow – ideally starting at Orlando.

“I think the response has been good,” Noonan said. “Again, the disappointment with the result doesn’t leave you after one night, so it’s still something that you want to fix.

“You want to get those results going your way, especially when you have performances like that, so the message was the progress that we made from week to week was a positive one but the result was the same.

“So, now, how do we continue to progress with the right results, to continue to grow as a group with the confidence and expectation that those performances end in wins?”

Orlando coach Oscar Pareja was impressed by what he saw against DC and is not taking Cincinnati lightly.

“The game is against a rival who are still looking for their form,” he said. “It’s a new coach and a team who have not had good results, but especially in the last game they did play well.

“We have a lot of respect for Cincinnati, and the best way to do it is to perform the best we can.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Orlando City – Ruan

Noonan may be new to this role, but he is not new to MLS, having previously served as Philadelphia Union assistant. And he knows all about the threat of Orlando’s Ruan, who he referenced this week. Ruan’s most recent goal came against the Union, while he has two career assists against Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati – Brandon Vazquez

Cincinnati’s scoreless start to the season has come in the absence of DP forward Brenner, with Vazquez starting in attack in both matches so far. Vazquez is far from a consistent scorer – his four goals last term a career high – but he has had eight shots through two games and will hope his luck turns soon.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Orlando City have never lost to FC Cincinnati (W3 D2). The Lions have won their two home matches against Cincinnati by a combined score of 8-1.

– Orlando’s scoreless draw against the Fire ended their streak of 10 straight matches with a goal (including playoffs) dating back to the end of last season. It has been more than two years since the Lions failed to score in consecutive MLS matches, last doing so in August 2019.

– Cincinnati’s loss to DC on Saturday extended the club’s MLS-record losing streak to 14 matches. Ola Kamara’s penalty in the 98th minute was the latest goal Cincinnati have ever conceded.

– Orlando failed to hit the target with any of their five shots against Chicago on Saturday, totalling an xG of just 0.16. It was the first time Orlando failed to record a shot on target in an MLS match since October 2017 against Columbus.

– Cincinnati’s 1-0 loss to DC on Saturday marked the 11th time in the last 20 games they have failed to score dating back to last July. It was the 41st time Cincinnati have failed to score in an MLS match, 10 more than any other team since they joined the league in 2019.