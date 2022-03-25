Miguel Angel Ramirez insists Charlotte FC will not get carried away after picking up their first ever MLS victory, with all focus now shifting to Saturday’s visit of FC Cincinnati.

Charlotte lost their opening three games in the division and scored just once in the process prior to beating New England Revolution 3-1 last weekend.

The league’s 28th franchise are now within three points of the playoffs in the early Eastern Conference standings, but Ramirez is hoping to curtail some high expectations.

“We cannot move with the waves of the expectations,” he said. “We have to be very clear on who we are and the process that we are making. So forget the expectations.

“The expectations never help. Because you are not present, you are only thinking of the future of what can happen. This doesn’t help at all.

“So forget about the playoffs; let’s think about Cincinnati on Saturday. We want to be present. I don’t want to think about Monday, I want to think about Saturday.”

Cincinnati are themselves in a positive mood ahead of the clash at Bank of America Stadium thanks to successive wins over Orlando City and Inter Miami.

It marks a vast improvement on the back of a 5-0 loss to Austin FC and 1-0 reverse against D.C. United to begin the campaign, but head coach Pat Noonan is still after more.

“We’ve talked a lot about how and where we want to win the ball and what to do from that,” he said.

“But I’ve been pleased with our continued progression in winning the balls in dangerous areas, and looking to create chances from those moments.

“I still think we can be a lot cleaner going forward, when we win balls in dangerous spots.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte FC – Karol Swiderski

Swiderski has a lot of weight on his shoulders as Charlotte’s first ever Designated Player and he has already started repaying the club’s faith with his brace against New England. The former PAOK striker also played a part in Ben Bender’s goal last weekend and will be looking to build on that Man of the Match display this weekend.

FC Cincinnati – Brandon Vazquez

Cincinnati are missing players through injury and international call-ups, but they do at least have a fit-and-firing Vazquez available for selection. Vazquez has scored twice in back-to-back matches, with those four goals placing him joint-top of the MLS goalscoring charts after four rounds of matches.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– FC Cincinnati has faced an expansion team just once in club history, a 2-1 defeat at Inter Miami in November 2020.

– Charlotte FC earned their first points, and victory, in club history with a 3-1 victory over New England. Three of the previous five expansion sides, including FC Cincinnati, recorded consecutive wins at least once in their first five MLS matches (also LAFC and Austin).

– Cincinnati have won consecutive matches for the fifth time in club history. The two straight wins comes after Cincinnati had managed just one win in their previous 27 league matches dating back to the beginning of July 2021 (D7 L19).

– Number one overall SuperDraft pick Ben Bender scored one of Charlotte’s three goals last time out. Bender is the first number one overall SuperDraft pick to score in his first five MLS matches since Jack Harrison for New York City FC in 2016.

– Vazquez has scored twice in each of his last two matches after Cincinnati had just one multi-goal performance from a player in its first 93 MLS games (Brenner v Montreal in July 2021). The last player to score multiple goals in three straight regular season MLS games was Zlatan Ibrahimovic in August 2019.