CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP)Maizen Fausett’s 19 points helped Southern Utah defeat SFA 67-58 on Saturday.

Fausett had 10 rebounds for the Thunderbirds (13-6, 5-1 Western Athletic Conference). Jason Spurgin scored 15 points while going 6 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Tevian Jones was 4 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

AJ Cajuste finished with 11 points for the ‘Jacks (13-6, 5-1). Jaylin Jackson-Posey added 10 points for SFA. In addition, Nigel Hawkins had eight points. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the ‘Jacks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Southern Utah hosts New Mexico State while SFA visits Sam Houston.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.