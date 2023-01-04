SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP)Former Yugoslavia international Faruk Hadzibegic has been reappointed as Bosnia-Herzegovina coach in place of Ivaylo Petev, the country’s soccer federation said on Wednesday.

Hadzibegic was previously in charge of the Bosnian national team for a few months before stepping down after failing to qualify for the 2000 European championship. He played 61 times for Yugoslavia, scoring six goals and featuring at the 1990 World Cup.

Petev was replaced after Bosnia missed out on the World Cup in Qatar.

”Petev’s contract expired, we didn’t sack him, we just acknowledged that his contract expired and we reached the conclusion that we need a new face, new energy,” said Vico Zeljkovic, the president of the Bosnian federation.

Zeljkovic said Hadzibegic’s mission is to qualify the team for the European championship next year.

”It will not be easy, but we are not looking for excuses in advance,” he said.

The much-traveled Hadzibegic had multiple coaching experiences, including stints at Sochaux – which he guided to the French topflight – Betis and Turkish teams Gaziantepspor, Diyarbakirspor and Denizlispor. He also coached Montenegro.

