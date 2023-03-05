WASHINGTON (AP)Nick Farrar scored 19 points off the bench to lead UNC Wilmington past Drexel 73-68 in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament quarterfinals on Sunday.

Farrar was 8 of 10 shooting and made 3 of 5 from distance for the Seahawks (23-9). Trazarien White scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line and added eight rebounds. Jamarii Thomas added 11 points.

Justin Moore led the way for the Dragons (17-15) with 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Amari Williams added 13 points and seven rebounds for Drexel. Luke House also finished with 13 points.

UNC Wilmington went into halftime trailing 38-34. Farrar scored 15 points in the second half to help lead UNC Wilmington to the five-point victory.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.