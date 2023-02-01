RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Yann Farell had 18 points and St. Bonaventure beat Richmond 66-62 on Wednesday night.

Farell was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Bonnies (12-11, 6-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Chad Venning scored 17 points while shooting 8 of 11 from the field, and added six rebounds. Moses Flowers recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Tyler Burton led the Spiders (11-12, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds. Richmond also got 10 points from Neal Quinn. Isaiah Bigelow also had seven points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.