Falko, Tinsley lead Binghamton past Maine 69-60

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP)Jacob Falko scored 18 points and George Tinsley added 17 as Binghamton defeated Maine 69-60 on Saturday.

Tyler Bertram added 12 points and Dan Petcash had 11 points for Binghamton (10-10, 7-4 America East Conference). Falko had seven rebounds.

Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish scored a career-high 20 points for the Black Bears (4-18, 1-10), who have now lost five straight games. Stephane Ingo added 16 points and five blocks. Vukasin Masic had 10 points and six assists.

The Bearcats improve to 2-0 against the Black Bears this season. Binghamton defeated Maine 73-65 on Jan. 16.

