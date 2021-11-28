Falden scores 17 to lift James Madison past FAU 69-65

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Charles Falden had 17 points as James Madison narrowly beat Florida Atlantic 69-65 on Sunday.

Falden added two free throws with three seconds left as the Dukes (6-2) made five of six in the last 20 seconds. Justin Amadi added eight points and Jalen Hodge scored nine and 10 of 11 players scored.

Michael Forrest had 18 points for the Owls (3-4). Alijah Martin added 12 points. Giancarlo Rosado had 12 points.

