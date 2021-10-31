Falcons WR Ridley misses another game due to personal matter

ATLANTA (AP)Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley will miss his second game of the season because of a personal matter.

The Falcons announced Sunday that Ridley would not play against the Carolina Panthers.

Ridley also skipped the Falcons’ trip to London for an Oct. 10 victory over the New York Jets. The team has given no further details about Ridley’s reason for missing the two games.

Ridley practiced all week and the team didn’t indicate until shortly before kickoff that he wouldn’t be active against Carolina.

Tajae Sharpe was starting in place of Ridley, who has 31 receptions for 281 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

The Falcons (3-3) had won two straight games and were trying to climb above .500 for the first time since 2017. The Panthers (3-4) were mired in a four-game losing streak.

