Falcons sign D’Onta Foreman, activate Kaleb McGary

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP)The Atlanta Falcons signed running back D’Onta Foreman on Monday, adding depth behind new starter Mike Davis.

The Falcons also activated right tackle Kaleb McGary, a starter the last two years, from the physically unable to perform list. McGary missed the start of training camp for undisclosed reasons.

Foreman and McGary participated in Monday’s practice.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he doesn’t expect McGary to play in Friday’s preseason opener against Tennessee. Smith said he also won’t ask defensive end/outside linebacker Dante Fowler to rush back after his return from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

”We’re not going to ask a guy to go from 0 to 100,” Smith said. ”It’s not fair to the player, it’s not fair to the team.”

The Falcons opened camp with veteran Willie Beavers and rookie Jalen Mayfield at right tackle. Beavers took first-team snaps during Saturday’s practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and again spent time with the starters on Monday.

Smith said he is encouraged by the depth at the position.

”The other night, it was good to see Willie go out there,” Smith said. ”I thought he did a nice job the other night. Still happy with Jalen. (Jason) Spriggs is another guy. We’ll continue to have competition out there.”

Foreman has been reunited with Smith. Foreman rushed for 95 yards on 22 carries and had a 5-yard touchdown catch while playing in five games for Tennessee last season when Smith was the Titans’ offensive coordinator.

”There were things I liked and I wanted to see where he was at so he worked out for us,” Smith said.

Foreman, who was a third-round draft pick by Houston in 2017, could play in Friday night’s preseason game. Running back Qadree Ollison was held out on Saturday.

Also, offensive lineman Willie Wright was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team waived/injured defensive lineman Deadrin Senat and released cornerback Tyler Hall. Senat, a third-round draft pick in 2018, had only four tackles in five games last season. Hall played in nine games last season as an undrafted rookie.

