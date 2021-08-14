Fajardo, Roughriders take advantage of sloppy Tiger-Cats

Cody Fajardo threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a 30-8 rout of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.

All three Saskatchewan (2-0) touchdowns came off turnovers and got a field goal off another to beat the Tiger-Cats (0-2) for the seventh time in the past eight meetings.

Jeremiah Masoli completed 17 of 25 passes for 135 yards without a TD and was intercepted twice. He was replaced by Dane Evans, who went 3 of 10 for 71 yards.

Six players after the Roughriders recovered a fumble, Fajardo called his own number and scampered into the end zone from 14 yards out for a 7-1 lead early in the second quarter. Masoli’s 1-yard TD run midway through the quarter put Hamilton on top but Brett Lauther kicked a 19-yard field goal and Farjardo found Mitchell Picton for an eight-yard scoring strike to extend the advantage to 17-8 with less than a minute left in the half.

Masoli was picked off by A.J. Hendry in the third quarter and the Roughriders moved down the field before Fajardo’s six-yard TD pass to Kyran Moore made it 24-8.