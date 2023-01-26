TEANECK, N.J. (AP)Joe Munden Jr. had 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 87-82 victory against Saint Francis (PA) on Thursday night.

Munden also contributed 10 rebounds for the Knights (13-10, 6-2 Northeast Conference). Demetre Roberts scored 19 points and added six assists. Grant Singleton recorded 14 points and was 5 of 10 shooting (2 for 7 from distance).

The Red Flash (8-12, 5-2) were led by Josh Cohen, who posted 26 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Maxwell Land added 12 points and five assists for Saint Francis (PA). In addition, Luke Ruggery finished with 11 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson went into the half leading Saint Francis (PA) 35-33. Roberts scored 11 points in the half. Munden’s 21-point second half helped Fairleigh Dickinson close out the five-point victory.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Fairleigh Dickinson visits Merrimack while Saint Francis (PA) visits Cent. Conn. St..

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.