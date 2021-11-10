Ezikpe leads Old Dominion over Virginia Wesleyan 80-60

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Proving foul play will be difficult without the remains of Isabella Kalua -- also known as Ariel Sellers -- but it has been done before in previous cases. Legal experts said crimes occur often without witnesses present and in some cases, a body is never found -- this is when other types of evidence come into play as a crucial part of the investigation.

"When it comes to proving a murder case, the authorities have to use what's called circumstantial evidence, which are things that when you put your common sense and put them all together, it really indicates that the suspects have committed a crime," said Doug Chin, former Hawaii Attorney General.