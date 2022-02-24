NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Kalu Ezikpe had 17 points and 17 rebounds to carry Old Dominion to a 70-51 win over Florida Atlantic on Thursday night.

C.J. Keyser had 16 points and six rebounds for Old Dominion (11-17, 6-9 Conference USA). Austin Trice added 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Owls’ 27.3 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Old Dominion opponent this season.

Vladislav Goldin had 13 points for the Owls (15-13, 8-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

The Monarchs leveled the season series against the Owls. Florida Atlantic defeated Old Dominion 81-62 on Feb. 8.

