Frank Lampard says relegation-threatened Everton must show the same spirit they displayed in last week’s 1-0 win over Chelsea when they make the trip to Leicester City.

Richarlison’s goal helped the beleaguered Toffees to a crucial win over the Blues last time out, but remain 18th in the table, two points adrift of safety.

Lampard says his side must show the same togetherness as they did at Goodison Park in their upcoming back-to-back away games if they are to secure Premier League survival.

“There was a nice bounce and feeling for everybody after beating Chelsea, but reality kicks in a day later,” he said.

“The next games are the most important and they are away games, where we haven’t performed as well as we want all season.

“In our position, we need everyone to work in the same direction. The fans showed their passion and desire, and the players have to reflect that on the pitch. We did that – and it is important we sustain it.”

The Foxes saw their Europa Conference League campaign halted by Roma last time out and have little to play for on the domestic front, with Brendan Rodgers’ team in 11th position.

Midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, however, highlighted the importance of bouncing back and finishing their season on a high.

“We dictated a lot of the game, so it was really disappointing. We want to finish as high as we can in the Premier League, so winning these games is really important for us,” he said.

“It’s our job now to make the fans proud over the final weeks of the Premier League season, starting this weekend. There’s still a lot of football to play and we want to finish as high as we possibly can in the league.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester City – Jamie Vardy

Despite being sidelined for much of the season through injury, Vardy remains the Foxes’ top league goalscorer with 10 goals, and will be keen to return to the scoreboard after getting back to fitness.

Everton – Richarlison

The Brazilian forward has proven crucial to Everton’s battle against the drop after scoring eight league goals this term. He has scored in five of his last seven league games against Leicester, and has more Premier League goals against the Foxes (five) than any other side.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– 48 per cent of the Premier League meetings between Leicester and Everton have been drawn (15/31), the highest percentage of any of the 92 fixtures to have been played at least 30 times.

– Everton are looking to win consecutive away league games against Leicester for the first time since December 1997, following their 2-0 win in this exact fixture last term.

– Leicester are winless in their last four Premier League games (D2 L2), though at home the Foxes are unbeaten in six (W3 D3). They’ve won eight of their last nine games against sides starting the day in the bottom three (D1) since a 2-1 home loss to Fulham in November 2020.

– Everton have won two of their last four Premier League games (D1 L1), as many as they had in their previous 14 (D1 L11). However, each of their last seven Premier League wins has come at home, and each of the last four has been to nil, with the Toffees winless in 14 games in which they’ve conceded (D2 L12).

– Everton boss Frank Lampard hasn’t won any of his four Premier League games against Leicester (D3 L1) – the only side has he faced as often as a manager without ever winning in the competition is Liverpool (also 4).