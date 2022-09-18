LIVERPOOL, England (AP)Everton finally earned its first win of the Premier League season after Neal Maupay’s second-half goal was enough to beat West Ham 1-0 on Sunday.

It was Maupay’s first goal for Everton after joining from Brighton in the offseason and came courtesy of a clinical finish in the 53rd minute at Goodison Park.

The Frenchman collected a pass from Alex Iwobi on the edge of the area, controlled the ball with one touch and then volleyed in a low shot inside the near post.

Everton and West Ham had combined to score just seven goals in the first six rounds and they again failed to create much of an attacking threat in a lackluster first half.

After Maupay’s goal, West Ham manager David Moyes – a former Everton boss – immediately sent on Maxwel Cornet and Said Benrahma to spark his attack and the latter came close to equalizing when his curling shot hit the post.

Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, filling in for the injured Jordan Pickford, then saved a late shot from Cornet as Everton held on for a vital three points.

The win lifts Everton to 13th place with seven points, while West Ham is in 18th on four points.

