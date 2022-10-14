VANCOUVER – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers may be swapping their lineup this week, but the B.C. Lions know they’re still in for a tough test against the CFL’s top team.

With first spot in the West locked up, the Bombers (14-2) are opting to rest several stars when they face the Lions in Vancouver(10-5) on Saturday.

For B.C. head coach Rick Campbell, it doesn’t really matter who’s on the other side of the field.

“You take a look at their roster, there’s a whole bunch of really good football players and I know they’re gonna play hard like they always do,” he said. “So we’ve just got to put our best foot forward and try and beat these guys.”

Winnipeg’s recooked roster will see quarterback Dru Brown make his first CFL start, slotting in for star Zach Collaros. Several veteran offensive linemen will also get the night off, including Jermarcus Hardrick, Patrick Neufeld and Stanley Bryant.

Brown, a 25-year-old Oklahoma State product, is in his second year in the league and won’t be a complete surprise, Campbell said.

He’s suited up in all 16 of Winnipeg’s games this season and completed five of seven pass attempts for 127 yards.

All of the Bombers’ quarterbacks are athletic and the Lions will need to limit deep shots, no matter who’s passing the ball, said defensive back Marcus Sayles.

“They’re being coached the same way,” he said. “We’ve just still got to come in, make sure he doesn’t extend plays just like Collaros does, because he’s learning from an experienced quarterback, so he probably has something in his bag as well.”

The Lions are coming off a frustrating 23-20 loss to the Argonauts in Toronto last week, and the defense will need to be at its best to earn a win this week, Sayles said.

“I think we’ve really just got to get back to making our take-aways. We haven’t had as many picks as we had back when we first started and I feel like that’s just where it starts,” he said. “When you get an interception or forced fumble – just the energy of the stadium and the team just rises.”

Winnipeg trounced the Edmonton Elks 48-11 last week, the latest in a series of lopsided scores the Bombers have posted this season.

B.C.’s already been on the wrong end once this year, having dropped a 43-22 decision to Winnipeg back on June 9.

It’s a performance the Lions aren’t eager to repeat, especially as they push to secure the No. 2 spot in the West Division – and a home playoff game.

Knowing they’re going up against the potent Blue Bombers hasn’t changed how the Lions have prepared for the week, though, said quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

“Obviously, they’re a great team, great chemistry, back-to-back champs. The defense for the most part, they stick together, especially the front seven,” he said.

“Obviously, we want to be more locked in and everything because we’ve got the best team coming into the city, so just limit the mistakes and have fun out there.”