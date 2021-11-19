Evee, Pierre lead Rice over New Orleans 83-78

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Travis Evee had 19 points to lead five Rice players in double figures as the Owls edged past New Orleans 83-78 on Friday night.

Carl Pierre added 15 points for the Owls. Jake Lieppert chipped in 13, Max Fiedler scored 12 and Chris Mullins had 11. Fiedler also had 12 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.

Derek St. Hilaire had 21 points for the Privateers (1-3). Tyson Jackson added 16 points. Troy Green had 13 points and seven assists.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com