Evbuomwan lifts Princeton over Columbia 84-69

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)Tosan Evbuomwan had 22 points and Jaelin Llewellyn added 21 as Princeton topped Columbia 84-69 on Friday night.

The game marked the first Ivy League matchup of the season for both teams.

Ethan Wright had 17 points and eight rebounds for Princeton (11-3), which earned its sixth straight victory.

Ike Nweke scored a career-high 22 points for the Lions (3-10), who have now lost four games in a row. Liam Murphy added 13 points. Patrick Harding had 11 rebounds.

