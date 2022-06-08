NOTTINGHAM, England (AP)Top-seeded Dan Evans maintained his bid for a second title at the Nottingham Open by reaching the quarterfinals of the grass-court event with a 7-5, 6-0 win against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy on Wednesday.

Evans – the British No. 2 and the 2019 champion – will next play Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler, who beat Britain’s Dan Cox 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

On a rain-affected day in central England, fifth-seeded Alexei Popyrin of Australia and a second Briton, Ryan Peniston, also advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the women’s event, fourth-seeded Shuai Zhang, the runner-up to Johanna Konta last year, beat Jodie Burrage 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the second round. The Chinese player advanced to the quarterfinals along with Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic and Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic.

Third-seeded Camila Giorgi was 7-5, 4-6 against Harriet Dart when play was suspended for the day.

