Evans leads Tiger-Cats to first win

Dane Evans threw a pair of touchdown passes and Sean Thomas-Erlington added a score as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats notched their first win of the season, 27-10 over the Montreal Alouettes on Friday night at Percival Molson Stadium.

Frankie Williams played a key role for Hamilton (1-2) as he recorded 100 punt return yards and added an interception.

Evans, starting in place of the injured Jeremiah Masoli, was 15 of 22 for 183 yards without a pick, while Thomas-Erlington finished with 73 yards on 10 carries.

Evans connected with Steven Dunbar Jr. on a 30-yard touchdown early in the opening quarter to open the scoring and his three-yard pass to Nikola Kalinic in the fourth quarter gave the Tiger-Cats a 20-10 lead.

Dunbar Jr. had six receptions for 95 yards.

Vernon Adams Jr. completed 16 of 31 passes for 171 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Montreal (1-2).