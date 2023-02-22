MONROE, La. (AP)Christyon Eugene scored 17 points as Troy beat UL Monroe 82-78 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Eugene also added six rebounds and seven assists for the Trojans (18-12, 10-7 Sun Belt Conference). Zay Williams scored 16 points while going 7 of 15 from the field, and added 12 rebounds. Aamer Muhammad was 5 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Tyreke Locure finished with 33 points and eight rebounds for the Warhawks (11-19, 7-10). Savion Gallion added 15 points for UL Monroe. In addition, Jamari Blackmon had 10 points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Warhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.