HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Aaron Estrada scored 27 points as Hofstra beat Towson 76-72 on Thursday night.

Estrada added eight rebounds for the Pride (16-8, 9-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Tyler Thomas scored 20 points while going 8 of 15 (4 for 8 from distance). Bryce Washington shot 4 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Nicolas Timberlake finished with 32 points for the Tigers (16-8, 8-3). Ryan Conway added eight points for Towson. Chris Biekeu also had seven points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Tigers.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.