FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)Dane Erikstrup scored 20 points and his two free throws with seven seconds left sealed Eastern Washington’s 79-76 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

Erikstrup also added seven rebounds for the Eagles (14-7, 8-0 Big Sky Conference). Steele Venters scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Angelo Allegri recorded 14 points and shot 3 for 11 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. The Eagles picked up their 10th straight victory.

Jalen Cole led the way for the Lumberjacks (5-16, 1-7) with 25 points and two steals. Xavier Fuller added 23 points for Northern Arizona. Trenton McLaughlin also recorded nine points.

NEXT UP

Eastern Washington plays Idaho State at home on Thursday, and Northern Arizona hosts Northern Colorado on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.