Engstler, Cochran power No. 5 Louisville in win over FSU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Emily Engstler scored 19 points to lead No. 5 Louisville to a 75-62 victory over Florida State on Thursday night.

The Cardinals used a 10-0 run midway through the second quarter to break a 19-all tie. While the Seminoles cut the Louisville lead to 40-38 midway through the third quarter, Florida State never led in the second half.

Louisville (17-2, 7-1 ACC) prevailed despite the Seminoles (9-9, 3-5) getting a season-high 28 points from All-American senior Morgan Jones.

Engstler shot 6 for 13, including 2 for 4 from the 3-point arc. The Syracuse transfer said her 3-point shooting helped the entire team offensively.

”Even when I miss, it makes them have to disrupt out on the 3-point line, and we can drive and attack down low,” said Engstler, who finished one point off her season high and three points away from matching her career best. ”I just wasn’t afraid to shoot even when I missed. I think that could change the game sometimes, and eventually, shots will fall.”

The 6-foot-1 senior forward also got her sixth double-double of the season thanks to 12 rebounds. Engstler, who earlier this week was named on the Naismith women’s Defensive Player of the Year watch list, matched her career high with five blocks.

”We didn’t have an answer for Engstler,” Florida State coach Sue Semrau said. ”She was phenomenal tonight, and you know as good as Morgan was, I thought Emily was equally as good for Louisville.”

Olivia Cochran contributed 17 points for Louisville on 6-of-10 shooting. Senior guard Mykasa Robinson, better known for her defense, matched her season high with nine points. The ACC All-Defensive team member also posted four steals.

Florida State outshot Louisville 46.3% to 41.3%, but the Cardinals forced the Seminoles into 17 turnovers while just committing eight themselves. That led to an 18-4 margin in points off turnovers.

Jones shot 11 of 18. Sammie Puisis added 10 points for Florida State.

JONES INJURED LATE

In the closing seconds of the game, Jones went down in the Louisville lane and grabbed her leg.

It turned out to only be a cramp, Semrau said after the game. Jones ended up walking off the court with some help to a standing ovation from an appreciative crowd of 7,755.

The Louisville fans weren’t the only ones impressed with Jones’ performance. Louisville coach Jeff Walz compared her play to Louisville’s best player ever.

”Morgan Jones is a pro, there’s no question,” he said. ”She reminded me tonight of how Angel McCoughtry used to shoot her pull-up jump shot. Put it up above her head, you’re not going to block it. She’s got a little step back. She put on the show because I promise you we were trying to guard her.”

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles came into Louisville seeking a signature victory that would put them on the radar for an NCAA Tournament bid. While they hung with the Cardinals for most of the game, they could not compete with the host’s depth.

”We didn’t get the performance we needed from all five of our starters and that’s something that we’ve got to figure out,” Semrau said. ”If we’re going to make that run we need everybody. It can’t just be Morgan having a great game.”

Louisville: Give the Cardinals’ bench the credit for the victory on Thursday. On a night when Louisville’s three starting guards shot just 6 for 26, Robinson, Liz Dixon (seven points and a career-high four blocks) and Ahlana Smith (six points) made the difference.

Starting Sunday, Louisville will play four games in a week, and Walz said the team’s depth will be a difference maker in that stretch.

”We are a deep team. everybody steps up on any given night, and that’s what makes us so hard to guard at times,” he said.

UP NEXT

Florida State plays Virginia at home on Sunday.

Louisville hosts Duke on Sunday afternoon.