English soccer improves maternity policy in new contracts

LONDON (AP)An enhanced maternity policy will feature in new contracts for professional female players in English soccer beginning next season.

Players in the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship going on maternity leave will be entitled to 14 weeks at 100% of their regular salary and any additional remuneration, before reverting to the applicable statutory rate, the English Football Association said Tuesday.

Previously any enhancements had been at a club’s discretion, with the standard minimum being statutory maternity pay. Even then, a player had to have been with a club for a minimum of 26 weeks to qualify. Under the new policy, there is no minimum qualifying period.

The FA said the policy would form part of a club’s licensing criteria to play in its leagues and must be offered to players to ensure those requirements are met.

”It is just another step in the right direction,” Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said. ”We’ve got so much catching up to do in our game, whether that be about the opportunity, whether that be about provision behind the scenes.

”This for me is one that I think is needed across the global game, not just in England.”

The contracts will also improve injury and illness cover and the terms around termination of contract due to a long-term injury, bringing them in line with the standard contracts for male players.

”Player welfare and well-being has always been our number one priority and this new policy ensures players are better supported, whether that’s going on maternity leave or as a result of a long-term injury,” said Kelly Simmons, the FA’s director of the women’s professional game.

The players’ union and the FA are still discussing further steps to achieve contract parity between male and female players, including around a club’s option to extend a contract.

”The current notification period in the standard WSL contract could leave some players in limbo when their deal ends,” said Marie-Christine Bouchier, the director of women’s football at the Professional Footballers’ Association. ”Players can find themselves in a situation where their contract has expired, but their club can wait a further week to decide whether they activate the option or release the player.”

In the men’s game, clubs must notify players that they intend to exercise the extension option by the third Saturday in May or four days after their last game of the season, with contracts running until June 30.

”We are confident this will be remedied imminently, but again, it’s just a basic issue of fairness,” Bouchier said.

In the United States on Monday, the National Women’s Soccer League Players Association said it had agreed to its first-ever collective bargaining agreement.

The CBA runs through the 2026 season. Among the provisions is a minimum salary of $35,000 – a nearly 60% increase – with 4% yearly raises. All players will see increased salaries, retirement fund contributions, life and health insurance and housing.

