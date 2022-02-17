England to play at Molineux for 1st time since 1956

LONDON (AP)Molineux, the home stadium of Premier League team Wolverhampton, is set to host an England men’s international for the first time in more than 65 years.

England will play two Nations League matches – against Italy and Hungary – there in June, the Football Association said Thursday, continuing the trend of taking the national team’s fixtures on the road and away from London’s Wembley Stadium.

The June 11 match against Italy will, however, take place without fans as punishment by UEFA for disturbances during the European Championship final between England and the Italians at Wembley last summer.

Fans will be allowed for the match against Hungary three days later.

England’s senior men’s team last played at Molineux in December 1956, in a World Cup qualifier against Denmark.

Gareth Southgate’s team has played games in Manchester and other outposts in Sunderland, Leeds and Middlesbrough since the buildup to Euro 2016.

