MIAMI (AP)Philadelphia center Joel Embiid missed Wednesday’s game against Miami with left foot soreness.

Embiid was ruled out about 30 minutes before the game. It’s the 13th game he has missed this season; Philadelphia entered Wednesday 8-4 this season in games in which Embiid does not play.

It’s also the start of a particularly tough back-to-back for the 76ers, who play a 6:30 p.m. local time game Thursday at Dallas.

“An absurd game, in my opinion,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said of going to Dallas for a game on the night after a game in Miami. “But it is what it is. They’re sitting at home waiting … and everyone goes through this, not just us.”

Embiid is averaging 33.0 points per game this season, just behind Dallas’ Luka Doncic (33.2) for tops in the NBA.

—

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports