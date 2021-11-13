Ellis passes for 2 TDs in Austin Peay’s 36-7 victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Draylen Ellis passed for two touchdowns, ran for another and Austin Peay blanked Tennessee State 36-7 on Saturday.

The Governors (5-5, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference), who made six interceptions in a 42-26 win over Eastern Illinois last week and came into this game with an FCS-best 15 picks, had two more against the Tigers (5-5, 3-3).

Austin Peay was denied its first shutout since September 2018 when Chayil Garnett threw a 6-yard score to Zaire Thornton with six seconds left. However, the victory did avenge a 24-22 loss on Oct. 2 to the Tigers. The first game didn’t count in the conference standings.

Ellis threw TD passes of 51 yards to Baniko Harley and 50 yards to Eugene Minter.

The Governors’ first points came from the special teams when Drae McCray blocked and returned a punt 20 yards for a first-quarter score.

