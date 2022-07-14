MONTREAL – Down 31-18 in the fourth quarter, the Edmonton Elks scored three late touchdowns to notch a 32-31 comeback win over the MontrealAlouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Thursday.

The Elks took advantage of two large pass interference calls by Alouettes defensive back Wesley Sutton. Kai Locksley rushed for two touchdowns. In his first start of the year, quarterback Taylor Cornelius threw for 225 yards, one interception and clinched the win with his lone touchdown pass.

Alouettes quarterback Trevor Harris threw for 241 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Dominique Davis rushed for two touchdowns.

Sherman Badie made a five-yard rush for Edmonton’s first ouchdown but Castillo missed his conversion, giving the Elks an early 6-0 lead.

David Cote kicked a 19-yard field goal cutting Montreal’s deficit to three by the end of the first quarter.

The Alouettes scored three consecutive touchdowns in the second quarter.

Harris found Tyson Philpot with a 12-yard pass for his first CFL touchdown. He then threw a 33-yard pass to Eugene Lewis for his first TD of the season.

Marc-Antoine Dequoy made his second career interception and was stopped at the one-yard line. Dominique Davis made the one-yard QBsneak pushing Montreal’s lead to 24-6.

Castillo converted back-to-back field goals late in the second quarter to bring the score to 24-12 at halftime.

Davis added a second one-yard sneak TD in the third quarter, bringing Montreal up 31-12.

Locksley got the Elks back in the game with a two-yard rush for a touchdown to open the fourth quarter but Edmonton failed on their two-point conversion.

Locksley rushed in his second touchdown of the game with 10:55 left on the clock to bring the score to 31-25 for Montreal.

Following a 50-yard pass interference call on Sutton, his second of the fourth quarter, the Elks got to the red zone. Cornelius found Kenny Lawler with a 10-yard touchdown pass and the Elks clinched the win.

The Alouettes announced during the game that the team had acquired the CFL rights to offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from the Calgary Stampeders. In return Calgary received two conditional draft picks, a second round pick and a first round pick swap in the event Duvernay-Tardif continued his career in Montreal.