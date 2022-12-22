JONESBORO, Ark (AP)Omar El-Sheikh scored 25 points as Arkansas State beat Little Rock 77-75 on Thursday.

El-Sheikh added 15 rebounds for the Red Wolves (8-5). Terrance Ford Jr. scored 25 points and added five assists as well as making two free throws with 22.9 seconds left for a 76-75 lead.

The Trojans (4-9) were led by Jordan Jefferson, who posted 30 points and four steals. Little Rock also got 16 points from Deantoni Gordon. Myron Gardner also had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.