PHILADELPHIA (AP)Sheldon Edwards had 25 points in Loyola Chicago’s 76-73 win against La Salle on Saturday.

Jhamir Brickus missed a 3-pointer for the chance to tie it as time expired. The Ramblers’ Tom Welch made 1 of 2 foul shots with six seconds left to keep the door open for La Salle.

Edwards also contributed three steals for the Ramblers (10-20, 4-14 Atlantic 10 Conference). Philip Alston scored 19 points while finishing 8 of 16 from the floor, and added five rebounds.

Brickus led the Explorers (13-18, 7-11) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and seven assists. Josh Nickelberry added 17 points for La Salle. Khalil Brantley also recorded 12 points and five steals.

