WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP)Zach Edey had a double-double in the first half and finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds to help No. 4 Purdue rout Hofstra 85-66 on Wednesday night.

The 7-foot-4 center has scored 20 or more points in eight straight games, the longest streak during coach Matt Painter’s 18-year tenure. The Boilermakers are 9-0 for the first time since 2015-16.

Hofstra was without leading scorer Aaron Estrada because of an injured ankle. Redshirt freshman Amar’e Marshall responded by scoring a season-high 24 points for the Pride (6-4).

NO. 5 UCONN 75, FLORIDA 54

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Adama Sanogo scored 17 points, Donovan Clingan added 16 and UConn beat Florida, improving to 10-0 for the first time since 2010-11.

The Huskies took control early, built a 15-point lead midway through the second half and never let the Gators (6-4) back in it. Clingan, a 7-foot-2 freshman, dominated Florida standout Colin Castleton in the paint.

Jordan Hawkins chipped in 15 points for the Huskies.

Castleton finished with 12 points on 3-of-12 shooting and added eight rebounds. Alex Fudge and Riley Kugel led the way for Florida with 13 points apiece.

NO. 7 TENNESSEE 84, EASTERN KENTUCKY 49

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tyreke Key scored 10 of the first 12 points of the second half and finished with 17, and Tennessee overcame a sluggish first half to beat Eastern Kentucky.

The Volunteers (8-1) have won seven straight.

Key led Tennessee in scoring before leaving with a cramp in his right leg with 6:15 left in the game. Julian Phillips had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Zakai Zeigler and Uros Plavsic added 13 points apiece.

Leland Walker led the Colonels (4-5) with 13 points.

NO. 14 INDIANA 81, NEBRASKA 65

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Trey Galloway scored a career-high 20 points and Tamar Bates had 19 as Indiana beat Nebraska.

Indiana (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) finished 11 of 25 from beyond the arc. Miller Kopp had 13 points and All-American center Trayce Jackson-Davis added 12.

C.J. Wilcher led the Cornhuskers (6-4, 0-1) with 22 points.

