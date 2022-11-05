SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP)Zevi Eckhaus threw four touchdown passes and Bryant held off Campbell 43-37 on Saturday.

Bryant (3-6, 1-3 Big South) led 33-10 at halftime and 43-16 after Eckhaus’ 6-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Prochaska early in the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Camels (4-5, 2-2) rallied with three Chad Mascoe TD passes over five minutes to trail by six with just under six minutes remaining. But Mascoe was sacked twice on Campbell’s final possession before the Camels turned the ball over on downs at the Bryant 43.

Eckhaus was 22-of-33 passing for 235 yards without an interception. Ishod Byarm rushed for 148 yards on 30 carries with a score.

Mascoe was 23-of-36 passing for 378 yards with the three touchdowns and a pick. Julian Hill had 122 yards receiving and Ezeriah Anderson 115, both with a TD catch.

This was the team’s first meeting.

