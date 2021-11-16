Eastern Michigan comes back, beats Western Michigan 22-21

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Turan Rush forced a fourth-quarter fumble and Russell Vaden IV recovered to set up a game-winning field goal to lift Eastern Michigan past Western Michigan 22-21 on Tuesday night.

After Chad Ryland kicked a 31-yard field goal to pull the Eagles with two points, 21-19, the Broncos’ Kaleb Eleby ran 10 yards but was stripped by Rush and Vaden fell on the loose ball at the Broncos’ 41.

Jawon Hamilton ran for 11 and 22 yards on back-to-back plays and Ben Bryant powered eight yards to the Western Michigan 3 before Ryland converted on a 20-yard field goal with 3:55 left to put the Eagles up, 22-21.

On Western Michigan’s next possession Michael Smith Jr. picked off an Eleby pass at the Broncos’ 37 and the Eagles ran out the clock.

Ryland kicked five field goals, including a pair of 31-yarders. Hassan Beydoun caught a 19-yard pass from Samson Evans that pulled Eastern Michigan within 21-16 going into the fourth quarter.

Eleby completed 22 of 29 passes for 307 yards and a touchdown to lead Western Michigan (6-5, 33-4). Skyy Moore caught 12 passes for 181 yards and a 74-yard touchdown to start the second quarter.

Hamilton carried 19 times for 179 yards, including a 60-yard run to set up a Ryland field goal, to lead Eastern Michigan (7-4, 4-3).

