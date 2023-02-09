CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Devontae Blanton had 20 points and Eastern Kentucky beat Queens 84-80 on Thursday night.

Blanton also contributed six rebounds for the Colonels (17-9, 10-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaiah Cozart scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Darden Kapiti shot 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

AJ McKee led the way for the Royals (16-10, 6-7) with 27 points and two steals. Kenny Dye added 21 points and four steals for Queens. In addition, Jay’Den Turner had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

