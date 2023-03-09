FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)RJ Felton and Jaden Walker scored 22 points each in East Carolina’s 73-58 victory over South Florida on Thursday in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Felton added seven rebounds for the Pirates (16-16). Walker added six rebounds and 10 assists. Ezra Ausar was 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Bulls (14-18) were led by Tyler Harris, who posted 26 points and two steals. Sam Hines Jr. added eight points, six rebounds and three blocks for South Florida. Russel Tchewa also had seven points and 11 rebounds.

East Carolina took the lead with 3:32 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 41-33 at halftime, with Walker racking up 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.