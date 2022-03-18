Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath is delighted with his side’s start to the season, after the unbeaten Loons claimed their first win last time out.

United beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0, getting their first three points on the board after drawing each of their opening two games.

They host the winless San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, and Heath is delighted with the confidence of his squad as it stands.

“There’s nothing like winning games, instilling a bit of confidence in the group, lightened the mood up,” he said. “I actually think we’ve had a good start when I look at the three teams we’ve played. Couldn’t have been much more tougher. So, to have five points, it sets us up nicely for the game this weekend.

“Certainly with the two games on the road at Philly [Philadelphia Union] and in New York. Never easy places to go. The fact that you look where they are, both near the top of the table as well. Have we played as well as I would like? Probably not yet. I don’t think we’ve put in 90 minutes together, that we’re capable. But yeah, I’m certainly pleased with five points in three games.”

Niko Tsakiris made his San Jose debut last time out, and the 16-year-old was thrilled to have featured for his hometown club.

He told San Jose club media: “When you’re little your dream is to become pro, it was always mine. But to play for San Jose, it happening so fast, it’s pretty surreal. I’m just taking it all in as much as I can. To be from the Bay Area, to play for your hometown club, it’s even better. I was ready for it, that was my mentality coming into the season, just be ready when it comes.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota United – Luis Amarilla

Luis Amarilla netted the first goal of his second spell at Minnesota to clinch the win over the Red Bulls, and Heath will be hoping his frontman will keep up his form now he has got off the mark.

San Jose Earthquakes – Marcos Lopez

Full-back Marcos Lopez had 102 touches for San Jose against the Union, a game-high, while he also created two chances. Yet despite the ‘Quakes holding almost 70 per cent of the possession, Philadelphia took the win.

KEY OPTA FACTS

The Earthquakes won the first four meetings with Minnesota in 2017 and 2018, but the Loons are unbeaten in the six games (W4 D2) since, including a win in the knockout stages of MLS is Back. Both meetings last season, however, ended in draws.

Minnesota (W1 D2) is unbeaten through the first three matches of a season for the second time in club history after playing its first five regular season games without a loss during the 2020 season, a run that included the group stage of MLS is Back.

San Jose (D1 L2) have opened winless in their first three matches of a season for the third time in the last four campaigns. The Earthquakes have gone four straight matches without a win to start a season only once in the previous six seasons: losing five in a row to open the 2019 campaign.

Dayne St. Clair saved all eight shots on target he faced against the Red Bulls on Sunday, equalling the second most saves in a clean sheet in Minnesota United history (Vito Mannone – 12 vs. Portland in 2019). One of those saves was on a Patryk Klimala penalty as St. Clair has not allowed a goal on any of the four penalties he’s faced in MLS (three saves, one off target).

All four goals the Earthquakes have scored this season have come on set pieces, most in MLS, while the ‘Quakes have allowed three set piece goals against them, only the Columbus Crew (four) have allowed more.