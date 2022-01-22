Earlington scores 23 to lead San Diego past Pacific 73-65

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP)Marcellus Earlington tied his season high with 23 points as San Diego beat Pacific 73-65 on Saturday.

Wayne McKinney II had 16 points and six assists for San Diego (11-8, 4-2 West Coast Conference).

Pierre Crockrell II scored a career-high 24 points for the Tigers (5-12, 0-3), who have now lost six straight games. Luke Avdalovic added 15 points. Nick Blake had 13 points. Alphonso Anderson had six points and 11 rebounds.

