Each looking for wins, Ole Miss meets Kansas State in Big 12/SEC Challenge

When it takes to the hardwood Saturday in the ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge, Ole Miss will be looking for improvement and consistency on the offensive end of the court.

The Rebels (10-10) of the Southeastern Conference will host Kansas State (10-9) of the Big 12 in the yearly series between the two power conferences and the final contest of a three-game homestand in Oxford, Miss.

After a 48-point second-half outburst Monday in its 70-54 rout of Florida, Ole Miss’ shooting touch vanished against Arkansas in Wednesday’s 64-55 loss to the Razorbacks.

The problem was not at the foul line. In a show of sharp-shooting, Ole Miss sank all 13 of its free throws — only the fourth time in program history it has done so when attempting at least 10.

The squad also was perfect in a 15-for-15 showing against then-No. 4 Auburn on Jan. 15.

But shooting the ball while being defended in the half-court was another story entirely. The Rebels shot 34.5 percent (19 of 55) from the floor and 22.2 percent (4 of 18) from behind the arc.

“I thought we got shot after shot after shot,” Rebels coach Kermit Davis said. “And just couldn’t make those shots when the game was in balance.”

After beating two ranked teams in a four-day span — then-No. 19 Texas Tech and No. 23 Texas — the Wildcats endured two setbacks to top 10 teams that stifled momentum.

The more stinging was Tuesday’s 25-point blowout at No. 4 Baylor, a game in which the defending national champions rolled to a 39-21 halftime lead.

When it came to field-goal shooting, Baylor shot it at 56.9 percent (29 of 51) while Kansas State managed just 31.7 percent (19 of 60).

The Wildcats were outrebounded by 11 and connected on just 6 of 13 free throws.

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said the 78-75 home loss to No. 7 Kansas on Saturday had a lingering effect.

“Obviously, Saturday’s game probably took our spirit away,” Weber said. “I challenged them on Sunday to come back. I kind of begged and pleaded … but I could feel it. I could feel it coming. It’s a shame what happened Saturday.”

Nigel Pack leads Kansas State in scoring this year with 16.5 points per game. Ole Miss is powered by Daeshun Ruffin, who averages 11.8 points and 3.5 assists per game.

–Field Level Media