Dynamo-United FC Preview

Minnesota United’s mentality and self-belief is the reason for their run of one defeat in 12 games, according to Adrian Heath.

The Loons were pegged back by a late penalty against Vancouver Whitecaps in midweek, drawing 2-2.

Referee Lukasz Szpala drew criticism from Heath for his decision, but Minnesota’s coach still had plenty of positives to take from the draw, which has left his team sixth in the West, 10 points off the leaders.

“Got a good vibe about the group. Very competitive, got a lot of players who are chomping at the bit trying to get back in the team. We’ve got a lot of good things at the moment.

“Having good players, really good mentality. Not beating ourselves, which you’ve heard me say before. But more importantly, there’s a lot of belief in the team at the moment and a lot of competition for places.”

Houston Dynamo are next up for Minnesota. The Texas team are without a win in 10 games.

Tab Ramos’ side have at least been boosted by the arrival of midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla, who impressed for Panama at the Gold Cup.

“Adalberto is a player whose progress we’ve been tracking in Spain for quite some time, and someone who we got to know even better during his time in Houston for the Gold Cup,” said senior vice president and general manager Matt Jordan.

“His quality as a player and his character as a person will make him a great fit with our group as we continue to strengthen our roster during this transfer window.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota United – Robin Lod

Robin Lod netted again against Vancouver last time out – he is the Loons’ leading scorer with five goals this season.

Houston Dynamo – Maximiliano Urruti

Urruti has scored six goals this season for the Dynamo, but is without one in his last four games, a run dating back to June. Houston need their star forward to turn his form around.

KEY OPTA FACTS

·The Dynamo overcame 2-0 deficits to draw 2-2 in both of its meetings with Minnesota United in the 2020 season. Houston has scored at least twice in each of the last four meetings between the sides (nine total goals), only the Galaxy from 2017 to 2019 have done so in five straight against the Loons.

·Minnesota United has lost only one of its last 12 matches (W6 D5) though the last two matches have ended in 2-2 draws. Both matches featured a late goal, with Hassani Dotson scoring in the 95th minute for Minnesota United against LAFC before Cristian Dájome’s 94th minute penalty for Vancouver against the Loons last weekend.

·Houston’s winless run reached 10 matches (D7 L3) in its 3-2 loss in Austin on Wednesday, equaling the longest winless run in club history. The Dynamo also went 10 straight without a win in July-September 2018 and May-August 2010.

·Lod scored in the 75th minute in Minnesota United’s 2-2 draw with Vancouver last weekend. Eight of Lod’s last 11 goals have been scored in the 75th minute or later.

·Houston is winless in 18 straight away matches (D8 L10), the longest active streak in MLS. The Dynamo have just two wins in their last 36 on the road dating back to April 2019 (D8 L26) and have managed just one clean sheet in that time, though it was against Vancouver in Sandy, Utah.