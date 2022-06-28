Portland Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese hopes his side can build a head of steam after snapping a four-match winless run with a 3-0 thrashing of the Colorado Rapids last time out.

Jaroslaw Niezgoda’s double helped the Timbers to their fourth win of the season at Providence Park, and Savarese is hoping for more of the same when they face a Houston Dynamo side which have failed to win any of the last seven meetings between the two teams.

“We needed this win, in this fashion, to feel more engaged,” he said. “So that we can continue to grow in this part of the season, especially at home.

“The whole group felt very united. You felt that energy from the group and I think that’s what we have to continue to show.”

Striker Niezgoda added: “We need to be humble because it’s just one game. We need to keep winning here and overall. It’s good to win three points, but like I said, we need to be humble.”

Houston sit eighth in the Western Conference, two points ahead of Portland, after claiming a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Fire last time out.

Although head coach Paulo Nagamura was delighted with the team’s response to suffering back-to-back losses prior to that routine success, he called for more improvements moving forward as the Dynamo target a playoff berth.

“I think it was a commanding victory, overall a good performance for the two halves. First half I think we were more dangerous in the final third, we created a few chances and could’ve scored a couple more, but I’m pleased with the way the team responded after last week’s game.

“In the first half of the season I think we were okay, but we could have done much better.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Portland Timbers – Jaroslaw Niezgoda

After netting a brace last time out, Niezgoda has the highest conversion rate of any MLS player to have attempted over 40 shots since 2010 (36.6 per cent, no other player has a rate above 28 per cent), and the Polish striker will likely be key again for the hosts.

Houston Dynamo – Darwin Quintero

Houston’s joint-top goalscorer with six MLS goals in 2022, Quintero made the points safe by netting a decisive second goal against Chicago last time out, and will provide the creativity for Nagamura’s men once more.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Timbers are unbeaten in seven matches against Houston (W4 D3) since the beginning of the 2019 season. Prior to this run, neither team had gone more than three straight games without a loss to the other.

– The Timbers earned their fourth win of the season, a 3-0 victory over Colorado, on Saturday. Portland has scored 14 goals in their four wins this season compared to just 11 goals in their other 13 games (D7 L6).

– The Dynamo have lost 12 of their last 15 road games (W2 D1) dating back to the beginning of August 2021. Houston has just four wins in their last 50 MLS away matches dating back to April 2019 (D9 L37).

– Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored with two of his four shots in Portland’s win on Saturday, taking his tally to 15 goals in MLS (including playoffs). Niezgoda has scored those goals from 41 shot attempts, for a 36.6 per cent conversion rate.

– Icelandic midfielder Thorleifur Ulfarsson has scored two of the Dynamo’s last four MLS goals, including the first goal in their 2-0 win over Chicago on Saturday. Prior to Ulfarsson’s strike, only two of the Dynamo’s previous 123 MLS goals were scored by European players (both Niko Hansen).