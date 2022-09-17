Houston Dynamo interim boss Kenny Bundy has credited his side for their late season revival, as the Texan outfit look to finish a tough MLS season on a winning streak with a trip to heavy favourites Los Angeles FC in California this weekend.

The former second team boss has been handed the reins on a temporary basis at the Dynamo and has already seen an impressive shift in attitude.

“I’m more excited for the team,” Bundy reflected. “My job is to get these guys to play at the standard that they can play for the last five games. I’m more excited for the feeling that those players have right now in that locker room than I am as an individual. All credit goes to those guys.

“I’m an energetic guy. This is one of the best jobs in the world, and I don’t take that for granted a single day in my life. I have a lot of joy and the staff has a lot of joy being able to work with these guys.

“We want this to be a miserable place to come. We want this to be awful. We want people to see it on the schedule and (groan). That was part of the message as well. Who is going to be grittier. Who is going to do the nastier things. Which by that I mean, who is going to make the extra run? Who is going to be the person that makes the extra tackle?”

Opposite number Steve Cherundolo meanwhile admitted he was happy to see Carlos Vela return to his best after his finish earned a point against Minnesota to further his side’s hold atop the Western Conference.

“It was very good to see Carlos score one of those goals,” he added. “It’s a great sign for him, it’s a great sign for us, and maybe not such a great sign for the opponents.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LAFC – Gareth Bale

With a handful of weeks until the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the former Real Madrid man will certainly be eyeing up a revival of form in Los Angeles. With just two goals so far, he is likely pushing for snag a few more this week.

Houston – Sebastian Ferreira

The Paraguay international remains the Dynamo’s sharpest tool in front of goal this term. His 10 finishes is a club-best feat for the term.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Houston recorded its first-ever victory over LAFC on August 31, winning, 2-1 at home. LAFC has won three of four meetings between the teams in Los Angeles, though Houston managed a 1-1 draw in its last visit in June 2021.

– Los Angeles FC has won only one of its last six MLS matches (D1 L4), though the win came in its only home match in that time. LAFC has won its last eight home matches with only the Union in 2020 (9 straight) having a longer home winning streak over the last five seasons.

– The Dynamo have just three wins in their last 40 away matches (D10 L27), but two of those wins have come in California, winning at the Galaxy and San Jose. The Dynamo haven’t lost any of their five matches in California over the last two seasons (W2 D3).

– Carlos Vela’s equalizing goal against Minnesota on Tuesday was his first open play goal from outside the box in nearly three years, since do so against Colorado in October 2019. Vela scored six open play goals from outside the box in his first two MLS seasons but hadn’t scored any in the last three until Tuesday.

– Fafa Picault scored twice against New England on eight shot attempts, hitting four on target. Picault is the first Dynamo player to attempt at least eight shots and hit at least half of them on target since Giles Barnes against Chivas USA in September 2013 (5/8).