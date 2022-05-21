Two teams in inconsistent form meet on Sunday, as the LA Galaxy face the Houston Dynamo.

The Galaxy have won two, lost two and draw one of their last five MLS games, while Houston have taken just three points from the last 15 on offer.

LA were pegged back late on against Minnesota United, drawing 1-1 against the Loons due to a late equalizer from Robin Lod after Sacha Kljestan had given them an 83rd-minute lead from the penalty spot.

However, star forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez insisted the team cannot dwell too long on letting three points slip from their grasp.

He posted on his official Instagram account: “Not always everything goes as we wish, even if we leave everything on the field. Let’s not lose confidence in what our team can achieve.”

LA certainly head into this one in better form than their opponents, who lost 1-0 to the Seattle Sounders as they failed to build on a 2-0 win over Nashville SC from the game before.

“We were not on the same page with the defending piece in the first half,” said head coach Paul Nagamura.

“The movement, urgency, and relentless that we had against Nashville to score off the ball and to be more dangerous – we were missing that.”

A win could see the Galaxy move level with Austin FC, who top the Western Conference with 23 points from their 12 games. The Dynamo, meanwhile, sit seventh, on 15 points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LA Galaxy – Javier Hernandez

Chicharito failed to score for the sixth successive match in the Galaxy’s 1-1 draw with Minnesota on Wednesday. He has played more MLS matches in a row without scoring once in his career, failing to find the net in seven straight appearances in September-October 2020.

Houston Dynamo – Darwin Quintero

Darwin Quintero created five chances in Houston’s 1-0 loss to Seattle, the most by any Dynamo player this season. Quintero has three matches this season with three or more chances created with all other Houston players having combined for one such game in 2022.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Galaxy have won only two of their last 10 meetings with Houston (D5 L3) dating back to 2017, though they’re unbeaten in the last four (W1 D3).

– LA’s 3-0 win in the last meeting between the sides last October was the first clean sheet for either team in the last 10 encounters.

– After scoring five times in a two-match span, winning both games, in early April, the Galaxy have four goals in their last six games (W2 D2 L2), failing to score more than once in any of those games.

– LA have conceded five goals in those six games, with three of those coming in its last home match, a loss to Dallas.

– After receiving just one red card in 2021, the Dynamo have had players sent off three times this season, including in each of their last two games. The only longer streak in team history was a five-game streak during the 2009 season.