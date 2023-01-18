JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)Logan Dye had 19 points and Samford beat East Tennessee State 69-59 on Wednesday night.

Dye also contributed five rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-7, 7-0 Southern Conference). Jermaine Marshall scored 17 points and added 12 rebounds. Jaden Campbell shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. The Bulldogs prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

Jalen Haynes led the way for the Buccaneers (7-13, 3-4) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Justice Smith added 11 points for East Tennessee State. In addition, Jaden Seymour finished with six points.

