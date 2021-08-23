Dybala recalled to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers

BUENOS AIRES (AP)Striker Paulo Dybala was called up to the Argentina squad for the first time in almost two years Monday after an impressive start to the season with Juventus.

Dybala was included in the squad for three upcoming World Cup qualifiers in September, with veteran Sergio Aguero out injured.

Coach Lionel Scaloni included most of the players who won the Copa America in July, Argentina’s first major title in almost 30 years.

Lionel Messi, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and striker Angel Di Maria, the scorer of the winning goal against host Brazil in the final, were all called up.

Dybala was part of the 2019 Copa America squad and has played 29 games in total for Argentina.

Argentina is second in South American qualifying with 12 points from six matches. The team has away games against Venezuela and leader Brazil before hosting Bolivia in Buenos Aires.

Defender Cristian Romero and midfielder Leandro Paredes are suspended for the first game.

—-

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Udinese), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina), German Pezzella (Betis), Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax).

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Guido Rodriguez (Betis), Nicolas Dominguez (Bologna), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) and Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla).

Forwards: Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Julian Alvarez (River Plate) and Joaquin Correa (Lazio).

—

